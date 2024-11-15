Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.