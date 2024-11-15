Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.