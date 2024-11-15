Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.83 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.