Research Analysts Set Expectations for TCRX FY2028 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

TCRX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TScan Therapeutics

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,258.48. This trade represents a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

