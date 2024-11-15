Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.95.
ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Roku by 1,864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 21,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $74.32 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 2.07.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
