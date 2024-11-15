Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $17.39 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.