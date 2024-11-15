Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,044,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 1,290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,492.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF opened at $21.60 on Friday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

