Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 565.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.