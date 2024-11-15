Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Drops By 21.8%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GREEL stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.37%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

