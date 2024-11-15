Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 21.9%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
InterCure Stock Down 4.6 %
INCR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. InterCure has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InterCure by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the first quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.
