Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Declines By 19.2%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

SHAOF stock opened at C$51.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.32. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$48.26 and a one year high of C$52.29.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

