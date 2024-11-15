Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Declines By 19.2%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
SHAOF stock opened at C$51.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.32. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$48.26 and a one year high of C$52.29.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
