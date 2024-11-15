Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 3.8 %

United States Steel stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Report on X

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.