Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 80 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $645.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.10. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $527.11 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

