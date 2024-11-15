Sigma Planning Corp Sells 374 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

