Sigma Planning Corp Takes $541,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.