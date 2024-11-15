Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $67.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 107,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

