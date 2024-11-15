SiteOne Landscape Supply to Propose Elimination of Classified Board Structure

On November 13, 2024, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced plans to propose the elimination of its classified board structure. The decision was made during the company’s annual review of corporate governance standards and practices.

Get alerts:

The Board of Directors disclosed their intention to present a management proposal to shareholders at the 2025 annual meeting. This proposal aims to transition the company to a single class of directors, as detailed in SiteOne Landscape Supply’s 2025 proxy statement.

It is important to note that this Current Report on Form 8-K serves as an informational update and is not a solicitation for votes or approval of any specific transaction or proposal.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has provided this information in compliance with its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report is signed by Briley Brisendine, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of the company.

Investors and stakeholders can anticipate further details on this proposal as SiteOne Landscape Supply prepares for its upcoming annual meeting in 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SiteOne Landscape Supply’s 8K filing here.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also