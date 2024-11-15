SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI opened at $28.68 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

