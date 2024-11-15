Stable Road Acquisition Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

On November 13, 2024, Stable Road Acquisition announced that its subsidiary, Momentus Inc., conducted its 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders but faced challenges regarding the quorum requirement. The Company reported that there weren’t enough shares of the common stock present or represented by proxy to establish a quorum at the Special Meeting. As a result, Stable Road Acquisition has decided to adjourn the Special Meeting until December 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, labeling the upcoming event as the “Reconvened Special Meeting.”
The Reconvened Special Meeting is scheduled to take place at the same online virtual meeting venue, www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNTS2024SM. This extension will allow stockholders of record as of October 14, 2024, additional time to assess and vote on the proposals presented. Furthermore, the postponement will give the Company’s proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, an opportunity to aid Stable Road Acquisition in garnering stockholder votes related to the proposals.
In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was officially signed on November 13, 2024, by Paul Ney, the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Stable Road Acquisition on behalf of the Company.
For additional information, read Stable Road Acquisition's 8K filing here.
About Stable Road Acquisition
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
