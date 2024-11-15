Stable Road Acquisition Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

On November 13, 2024, Stable Road Acquisition announced that its subsidiary, Momentus Inc., conducted its 2024 Special Meeting of Stockholders but faced challenges regarding the quorum requirement. The Company reported that there weren’t enough shares of the common stock present or represented by proxy to establish a quorum at the Special Meeting. As a result, Stable Road Acquisition has decided to adjourn the Special Meeting until December 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, labeling the upcoming event as the “Reconvened Special Meeting.”

The Reconvened Special Meeting is scheduled to take place at the same online virtual meeting venue, www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MNTS2024SM. This extension will allow stockholders of record as of October 14, 2024, additional time to assess and vote on the proposals presented. Furthermore, the postponement will give the Company’s proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, an opportunity to aid Stable Road Acquisition in garnering stockholder votes related to the proposals.

During the Reconvened Special Meeting, stockholders will have the opportunity to participate virtually and cast votes consistent with the guidelines outlined in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024. Proxies that were previously submitted for the initial Special Meeting will remain valid for the Reconvened Special Meeting unless revised or revoked before votes are tallied.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was officially signed on November 13, 2024, by Paul Ney, the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Stable Road Acquisition on behalf of the Company.

