State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,692 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

