State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after buying an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 937,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 782,362 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 684.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 764,700 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

