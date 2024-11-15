State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.