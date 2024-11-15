State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

