State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,760 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.71 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

