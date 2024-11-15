State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,245 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 275.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

