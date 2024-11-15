Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 256.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 39.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stellantis by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.9 %

Stellantis stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

