STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 747072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

