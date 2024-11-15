Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 111.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,820,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

