The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 176.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,122,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,009,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

