The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Joseph Scalzo Sells 147,200 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $5,425,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,441.54. The trade was a 51.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $86,010.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $899,750.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

