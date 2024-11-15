Thomas A. Bowers Sells 2,680 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $2,325.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,014.86 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,673.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.