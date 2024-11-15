Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TVTX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,230. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

