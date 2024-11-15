UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UiPath were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $69,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 754,519 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Trading Down 6.7 %

PATH opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

