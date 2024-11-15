United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $849.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $804.01 and a 200-day moving average of $724.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.