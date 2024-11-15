United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total value of $6,021,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,510.88. This trade represents a 85.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $386.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.57 and a 200-day moving average of $326.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

