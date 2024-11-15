Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 200,008 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 35.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 507,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $18.84 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

