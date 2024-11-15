VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after buying an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

