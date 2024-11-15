Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 870.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 11.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EQT by 34.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 437.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:EQT opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $44.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

