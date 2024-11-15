Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 577.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

