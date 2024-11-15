Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 54.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Genpact by 132.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Genpact Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of G opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

