Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

