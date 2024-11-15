Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

