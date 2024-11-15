Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 3,915.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 41.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter worth $164,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KT. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

