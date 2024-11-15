Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 188.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

