Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 2,018.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth $3,046,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $33.98 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

