Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,917,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

