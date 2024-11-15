Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday.

N-able Stock Down 2.0 %

NABL stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

