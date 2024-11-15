Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.3 %

CLH stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.