Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGB. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $717.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.