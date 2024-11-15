Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

